STEM stars set their sights on the National Invention Convention

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — The competition known as the Connecticut Invention Convention is full of STEM stars from across the state. This year, 25 of the top students from the Connecticut Invention Convention have qualified for the National Invention Convention which is next June at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan.

Pratt & Whitney is among the lead sponsors of the Connecticut Invention Convention, and, on Wednesday, the company was hosting two student inventors who will head to the national competition.

Jonna Gerken, the associate director of systems engineering at Pratt & Whitney said she has served as a judge for the Connecticut Invention Convention for nearly two decades.

"The Invention Convention is an amazing program that allows kids all the way from kindergarten through high school to be creative and invent and innovate and come up with products that will change the world," Gerken said.

Rowan Cantner, who will be a 6th grader at Old Lyme Middle School in the Fall, has made it to the national competition with his invention called the “EZ Talk Helmet”. Cantner invented the helmet with a built-in walkie-talkie and mouthpiece, so kids won’t get lost on ski mountains.

Cantner, an avid skier said, “I think the coolest thing about this is how easy it is to use.”

Josie Steffenson, who will be a 5th grader in Manchester in the Fall was showing off her invention called the “On the Go Outlet” which is a suitcase equip with a power strip making charging in an airport on a plane easier for multiple devices.

Steffenson, who is making her second trip to the National Invention Convention said, “it is very fun and very cool to get to go to the nationals.” Gerken, from Pratt & Whitney added, “we are very proud of our students from Connecticut and the achievements that they have made.”

Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jaltman@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

