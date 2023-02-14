Stone Academy to close after years of offering higher education

The school notified the Office of Higher Education (OHE) last week of its decision to close all three of its West Haven, Waterbury and East Hartford campuses.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Stone Academy will be closing its doors after decades of being a private career school in Connecticut.

The school notified the state's Office of Higher Education (OHE) last week of its decision to close all three of its campuses in West Haven, Waterbury and East Hartford. Students were notified of the closure Tuesday afternoon.

The school was known for its practical nursing program.

“The Office of Higher Education has been notified by Stone Academy that it intends to close,” said Timothy D. Larson, Executive Director of the Office of Higher Education in a statement. “For many months, our office has been working with the school to address a number of serious compliance issues that included unqualified faculty, invalid student clinical experiences and recording attendance.”

The OHE is offering guidance to affected students as the school closes, including "accessing transcripts, tuition refunds, loan discharges and adjustments to veteran’s benefits, and providing support for those students who intend to continue their course of study at another school."

The office is also evaluating a series of complaints regarding the quality of education at Stone Academy and the below 80% pass rate across the three campuses.

Students who have paid out of pocket for tuition, due to the school’s closure, may be eligible for a partial refund. To apply for a refund from the State of Connecticut Student Protection Account, please visit: https://veoci.com/v/p/184154/workflow/yw5km2acbzkf. Refunds will be proportional to the portion of the program not yet completed. For example, a student that has completed 50% of their program, will receive a refund of half of the tuition paid. Refunds will be of tuition only; no refunds will be issued for fees or supplies.

This is a developing story.

