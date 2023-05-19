Parents up in arms after students dismissed early from W.F. Kaynor Technical High School

Students were dismissed at 11 a.m. on Friday after it was announced there were not enough teachers for a variety of reasons.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Some parents were up in arms after their children were suddenly dismissed early from school because of a teacher shortage on Friday at W.F. Kaynor Technical High School in Waterbury.

"I think we’re failing our kids," said Meggan Bonessi of Naugatuck.

Bonessi is a mother of a 15-year-old son who attended the high school and she said she is very frustrated.

Her son wakes up extra early every morning to make sure he is on the school bus since classes start at 8 a.m.

It was not until her son arrived at school for him to find out that class would be dismissed at 11 a.m. and not the usual 2:05 p.m.

"It’s shocking that they don’t know they don’t have enough staff until these kids are already bussed in from multiple towns," added Bonessi.

Bonessi showed FOX61 a copy of the notification that went out to all parents around 8 a.m. which stated there was a staffing shortage.

FOX61 then reached out to the Connecticut Technical Education and Career System for more details and in a statement, they said:

"High levels of staff illness at CTECS continues as the predominant factor in school schedule interruptions this year. Recent closures are due to a combination of staff illness, staff professional commitments outside of the school building, and pre-planned personal days. Like most schools in Connecticut and across the US, the technical high schools are facing a continued shortage of substitute teachers. CTECS continues to pursue increasing the number of substitutes employed by our schools."

It was just one week ago when Howell Cheney Technical High School in Manchester was forced to close for the same reason.

"They’re supposed to be gaining skills from this school to apply in a real-life career and what are they doing if they’re getting dismissed because there’s no teachers?" added Bonessi.

Freshman Bryce Kulmann said even though it is reaching the end of the school year, his education is cut short.

"I probably lost a few hours but not that much I guess because it only happened once so far," said Kulmann of Wolcott.

Kulmann's father, Rick Kulmann said his wife is a teacher who has struggled as well.

"I just rolled my eyes. I was like here we go, the fun starts but it’s almost the end of the year but it happens, ya know? People could be sick or issues at home," added Kulmann.

