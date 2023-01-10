Teacher shortages, wages are top education issues for Connecticut voters: Survey

When it comes to teacher shortages, 85% of the survey voters identified it as a serious issue, with 53% ranking it as a "very serious" issue.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A survey of 800 Connecticut voters conducted by the Connecticut Education Association (CEA) finds many facets of the teacher shortages and the mental well-being of students are top of mind as serious issues in schools.

When it comes to teacher shortages, 85% of the voters identified it as a serious issue, with 53% ranking it as a "very serious" issue. There were 85% of voters who also considered student mental health and wellness as a serious issue, with 52% considering it "very serious".

There were 82% of voters who cited stress and burnout as a serious issue for teachers, with 51% saying it's a "very serious" issue.

Around 65% of voters said that teachers are not paid enough and 90% said compensation should be comparable to or higher than professions with similar education and training requirements. On that note, 83% of voters support increasing teacher salaries, with 57% giving "strong support".

When it comes to funding teacher salaries, around three-quarters of voters are in favor of the state providing more funding to municipalities to support those salaries.

"Hero pay" or other compensation should be given to teachers who worked during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the beliefs of 71% of the voters.

Sixty-three percent of voters said funding for public schools is not enough to meet needs.

Nearly 9 in 10 voters support improving mentoring for new teachers, with 53% strongly supporting it.

Around 95% of voters are in favor of support addressing disruptive student behavior, with two-thirds voicing "strong support".

Teaching is harder than ever,” said CEA President Kate Dias. “The COVID-19 pandemic shined a bright light on the issues teachers have dealt with for decades—including a lack of support and resources to meet students’ needs, low salaries, and high levels of stress and burnout–all exacerbating the existing problems and leading to record numbers of teachers exiting the profession or retiring earlier than planned.”

The survey was conducted Dec. 6-11, 2022 with a margin of error at +/- 3.5%. To see the full survey, click here.





