AG Tong announces investigation into Stone Academy's permanent closure

Attorney General William Tong has announced a formal investigation into Stone Academy and what had led to the school's closure.

HARTFORD, Conn. — As emotions run high and student protests continue, Attorney General William Tong has announced a formal investigation into Stone Academy and what had led to the school's sudden closure.

Tong, along with other Connecticut officials, made the announcement midday Thursday in Hartford.

“They have to make this right!” Tong said during his announcement.

The investigation would dive into the potential violations Stone Academy violated within the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act.

A civil investigative demand was sent to Stone Academy, and the attorney general expects an answer from the school by March 10.

Tong is demanding detailed information and records regarding the education provided and tuition Stone Academy collected, as well as information that shows how and when the school decided to close, and how students were notified about the decision.

Over 100 complaints from students and faculty were submitted to the Office of the Attorney General regarding the closing, according to Tong.

Stone Academy closed its nursing schools in East Hartford, West Haven, and Waterbury last week after "serious concerns" were raised regarding licensure examination pass rates, faculty qualifications, and clinical training.

“They have to make this right!”



Connecticut’s Attorney General @WilliamTongCT announces a formal investigation into Stone Academy and the events leading to the school’s closure. @MattCaronTV will have more tonight on @FOX61News. pic.twitter.com/aXqTXQbiCH — Jake Garcia (@JakeGarciaTV) February 23, 2023

Students and instructors have been protesting since Stone Academy's closure, demanding answers on what will happen to their money and course credits following the school’s closure.

Few questions have been answered. On Monday, Stone Academy released its first public statement addressing its sudden closure through a public relations person. In the statement, those affected were directed to Stone Academy's website where they could access a list of "transfer partner institutions". The list of institutions included The University of Bridgeport, Lincoln Tech, and Porter & Chester.

The state Office of Higher Education has said that all records of Stone Academy, including student transcripts, would be seized and not released until the completion of a third-party audit.

In the meantime, the state's Higher Education office has arranged an information fair for students to figure out the next steps in their education and career paths. It will take place at the Office of Higher Education building in Hartford from Monday, Feb. 27 to Wednesday, March 1. Click here to register.

Stone Academy also said they "engaged" with other schools to provide employment opportunities to their faculty and staff.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

Leah Myers is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at lmyers@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.