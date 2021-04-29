HHC president to be featured speaker at Trinity College Commencement ceremonies

The college is hosting two ceremonies to maintain low density and physical distancing because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The president and CEO of Hartford HealthCare will be the featured speaker at Trinity College’s Commencement next month, school officials announced Thursday.

Jeffrey A. Flaks, whose tenure with Hartford HealthCare began in 2004, will speak at the college’s two consecutive Commencement ceremonies on May 12.

The college is hosting two ceremonies to maintain low density and physical distancing because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Flaks was named president and CEO of Hartford Hospital in 2011 and CEO of the entire system in 2019. His experience includes leadership roles in health systems in Detroit and New York City, including at the hospital located closest to the World Trade Center during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack.

At Trinity’s Commencement ceremony Flaks will receive an honorary doctor of humane letters degree in recognition of his distinguished career and enormous contributions to the field of health care.

Other 2021 honorary degrees will also be presented to Philip O. Geier, co-founder, Davis United World College Scholars Program, and creator, Projects for Peace; Katharine Hayhoe, chief scientist, The Nature Conservancy, and Paul W. Horn Distinguished Professor, Professor and Endowed Chair in Public Policy and Public Law, and co-director of the Climate Center, Texas Tech University; Philip S. Khoury ’71, associate provost and Ford International Professor of History, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and former trustee and vice-chair of the board of trustees, Trinity College.

In addition to our 2021 honorands, Trinity also will celebrate the 2020 honorands who were unable to accept the degrees because the pandemic prevented the college from hosting a full in-person ceremony.

Last year, the college was to bestow honorary degrees to the first four women to receive graduate degrees from Trinity in 1970. They are: Trinity College Professor of Theater and Dance, Emerita, Judy Dworin; Elizabeth Martin Gallo; Judith Odlum Pomeroy; and Roberta Russell. Sadly, Russell passed away earlier this year. Other 2020 honorands are Francisco L. Borges ’74, chair and managing partner of Landmark Partners; the Most Reverend Michael Bruce Curry, the 27th presiding bishop and primate of the Episcopal Church (Curry received his honorary degree in May 2020, as he served as Baccalaureate speaker then); and James Hanley and Peter McMorris, co-founders of Cinestudio, the art house cinema on the Trinity campus.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.