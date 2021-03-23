UConn announces plans for fall semester

More students in dorms, and up to 93% of undergrad classes will be held in person

STORRS, Conn. -- The University of Connecticut has announced its plan for the fall semester and it includes a higher capacity of students in the dorms and 93% of undergraduate classes will be held in person.

Plans could change, depending on public health guidance, spokesperson Stephanie Reitz said in an announcement. Nearly all summer classes will be held online.

In a letter to students and employees sent Tuesday, UConn President Tom Katsouleas said he is hopeful they will be able to more fully return to an in-person student experience this fall.

"To that end, students registering will see that the majority of courses are listed as in-person, close to the same levels as fall 2019:

93% of undergraduate classes are listed as in-person, compared with 98% in fall 2019

86% of graduate classes are listed as in-person, compared with 90% in fall 2019

He continued: "While we have entered the registration process with the goal of offering a more fully in-person academic experience next year than was possible this year, we will be flexible moving forward to support evolving academic needs in our schools and colleges. Moreover, we will be closely monitoring guidance on social distancing, vaccination rates, and other public health indicators over the next few months that could affect these levels of in-person experiences."

The letter also said UConn plans to offer vaccinations to any returning students who have not been vaccinated, with a priority on residential students. The university said out-of-state students should obtain the vaccine through their medical provider over the course of the summer.

UConn said it is planning for residence halls density to be as high as approximately 90%, depending on public health circumstances at the beginning of the fall semester.

The university said they will present its formal fall 2021 re-entry plan during the week of May 24.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.