UConn trustees meeting to discuss cuts to planned tuition increase

The new proposal would cut the hike to 2.2% or $312.

MANSFIELD, Conn. — The UConn Board of Trustees will meet this morning to discuss cuts to a planned tuition increase for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Leaders at UConn said they recognize the financial impact this pandemic has had on families, which is why the university is considering this cut.

This proposal was presented last week and has to be approved by the board.

Initially, UConn was planning for 4.3%, or about $625 for, in-state students this coming fall. However, the new proposal would cut the hike in half to 2.2% or $312.

If approved, the plan would freeze housing, dining, recreation, and other fees for the upcoming academic year.

The university says increases would only be made in a few categories including $28 per semester for students at the Storrs campus to expand mental health services.

Transit fees would also see a $4 increase per semester and student activity fees would see a $2 increase.

If the proposal is approved, the university says it would be the lowest percentage change since 2000.