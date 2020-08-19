UConn students removed from campus housing after attending 'unapproved gathering'

The University says the identified students were not wearing masks, were very close together, and endangered staff and other students.

MANSFIELD, Conn. — The University of Connecticut has already had to enable disciplinary action against students who attended an "unapproved gathering" in a resident hall.

UConn said in a written statement released Tuesday evening, school officials were informed that several students were identified by residential life who attended the gathering. The University said the students who attended, did not wear masks and were closely assembled. UConn continued by saying these actions put in danger not only the students who attended but others in the campus community.

Last week, UConn began to allow students to move back onto campus in limited numbers and has been testing the students for COVID-19. As of Tuesday, a total of 3,850 UConn residential students’ test results have been returned, with five positive cases.

The students involved in the gathering were issued interim actions and removed from campus housing.