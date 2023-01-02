UConn students, state leaders call for increased state funding for public higher education

State Senator Mae Flexer and State Rep. Gregg Haddad have proposed a bill that would increase state funding for UConn by 25%.

STORRS, Conn. — UConn students and state leaders held an event at the Storrs campus Wednesday night calling for more state funding for public high education so that the next generation can afford it.

“Education was a way to build knowledge and grow as a person, but it was also a way to gain opportunity. That’s what is for me. That’s what it is for so many people,” said UConn Senior, Mason Holland.

This sentiment is also for people like UConn freshman Eric Mead.

“I’m a political science major. I’ve always been interested in running for office,” said Eric Mead.

Mead has three and a half years left at UConn. Beyond the day-to-day tasks of going to class and studying another thing on his mind is paying for college. Currently, three out of four siblings are in college.

“Conversations with my dad. He doesn’t want us to have the burden on us when we are in school and once, we are out of school of having to pay back these loans at a high-interest rate. So, he’s paying what he can but he’s struggling because it’s just the one income,” said Mead.

Now Mead along with other students are using their voices to fight for more state funding at UConn as tuition increases.

“While we faced years of deficit, it’s important now that the prosperity that the state is in that we reinvest back into UConn and back into Connecticut because it’s vital for the state,” said Jon Heidon.

State Senator Mae Flexer and State Rep. Gregg Haddad have proposed Senate Bill 225 which would increase state funding for UConn by 25%, as a way to alleviate the pressure for tuition hikes on students.

“We should be ashamed that UConn students have been forced to make so much of the deposit caused by a lack of state funding. If this is truly an institution of public higher education then public dollars need to be here to match that description,” said Flexer.

Haddad said that 26% of UConn’s budget is coming from the state, which is much less than in past years.

“That decline in state support is what we’re here to say is wrong and we need to reverse that trend,” said Haddad. “We have the ability to make investments now that we have not been able to make over the last two years and that is why now is the time to make those investments.”

They all said this is about students having the right to have access to an education without financial concerns.

“Education is more than just a fancy paper. It’s more than just a job. It’s the foundation of our society. The only way we fortify our society's future, the only way we fortify Connecticut’s future is to fortify education,” said Holland.

