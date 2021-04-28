U.S. News names top high schools in Connecticut

Top 20 include schools in Hartford, Fairfield, New Haven, New London counties

HARTFORD, Conn. — U.S. News has released its list of the top high schools in the nation and Darien High School - the top-ranked state school - hit the list at number 201.

The magazine's data includes nearly 24,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia. They ranked 18,000 schools on six factors based on their performance on state assessments and how well they prepare students for college.

According to U.S.News, they weighted the factors as follows:

College Readiness 30%

The proportions of 12th graders who took and earned a qualifying score on at least one AP or IB exam. Earning a qualifying score is worth three times more than just taking.

Math and Reading Proficiency 20%

Aggregated scores on state assessments that students may be required to pass for graduation.

Math and Reading Performance 20%

How aggregated scores on state assessments compare with U.S. News' expectations given the proportions of students who are Black, Hispanic and from low-income households.

Underserved Student Performance 10%

Scores on state assessments aggregated just among students who are Black, Hispanic and from low-income households. These scores are compared with what is typical in the state for non-undeserved students, with parity or higher being the goal.

College Curriculum Breadth 10%

The proportions of 12th graders who took and earned a qualifying score on AP and IB exams in multiple areas. More exams are valued more than fewer exams up to a maximum of four. Earning a qualifying score on an exam is worth three times more than taking.

Graduation Rate 10%

The proportion of entering ninth-graders who graduated four academic years later.

Darien High School #201 in National Rankings Marine Science Magnet High School of Southeastern Connecticut – Groton #310 in National Rankings Weston High School #354 in National Rankings Staples High School Westport #380 in National Rankings New Canaan High School #387 in National Rankings Wilton High School #446 in National Rankings Greenwich High School #454 in National Rankings Ridgefield High School #469 in National Rankings Connecticut IB Academy East Hartford #494 in National Rankings Conard High School West Hartford #518 in National Rankings Lyme-Old Lyme High School #560 in National Rankings Hall High School – West Hartford #561 in National Rankings Farmington High School #570 in National Rankings Simsbury High School #640 in National Rankings Fairfield Ludlowe High School #690in National Rankings Joel Barlow High School - Redding #709 in National Rankings Avon High School #753 in National Rankings The Academy of Information Technology Stamford #907 in National Rankings CREC Academy of Aerospace and Engineering Windsor #19 in Connecticut Rankings Guilford High School #1,163 in National Rankings

