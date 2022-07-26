Waterbury students go hands-on for pilot program at local hospital

Shadowing doctors and nurses at Saint Mary's Hospital provides education and inspiration.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Inside a second-floor classroom at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury, the doctors and nurses have brought seventh and eighth graders to go “hands-on”.

This week Saint Mary’s is teaming up with the 30-year-old afterschool program from Granville Academy to give 10 students a chance to shadow the front-line workers at the hospital.

Maurice Mosley, a retired Connecticut Superior Court Judge, is one of the organizers of the shadow program meant to encourage kids to find inspiration from jobs in the health care field.

“Basically, they are following various professionals in the hospital and learning different aspects at the hospital,” Mosely said.

The Tuesday portion of the week-long program provided the students – all from The Brass City Charter School – the opportunity to take part in a “Stop the Bleed” course.

Part of the team at the “Stop the Bleed” training was Derri Hamilton. Hamilton is a registered nurse at Saint Mary’s who also serves as the programming director for behavioral health.

“We’re hoping that from this training they would know what to do in the event that it happens,” said Hamilton.

In just a few weeks, 12-year-old Zaria Lucas will begin eighth grade at Brass City Charter School.

“The whole thing is really amazing," Lucas said, just two days into the pilot program. "I can’t believe I get to have this experience which is really informational and interesting.”

“I just like how much I’ve learned and how much I’ve seen,” added Amanda Miceli, also a rising eighth grader at Brass City.

“This is definitely giving me the message that I can do it… and it’s definitely showing me that I have the opportunity to do great things,” Lucas said after finishing the Stop the Bleed instruction.

Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jaltman@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

