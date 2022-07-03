Waterbury public schools lift mask mandate effective Monday

Masks are now optional in school for the first time in the city in two years.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury Public Schools lifted the school mask mandate Monday, joining the long list of school districts that have made face coverings optional.

Students outside Waterbury Arts Magnet School said they're still planning on wearing their masks for now. Monday is the first time in two years students and staff can go without masks if they choose to.

"If there’s many more students wearing it I think I’m going to keep wearing it, but if there’s not much then I won’t," said freshman student Sophia Mediavilla. "We’re not really used to everyone without masks on it’s kind of the new normal, everyone wearing masks."

Some students said they're worried more people will be considered close contacts if someone were to get the virus in school.

"I’m going to take it off when I’m in class but when it comes to the hallway I’m going to keep it on just in case, if anything happens," said Derek Lopez, an 8th-grade student.

Waterbury school officials said they surveyed parents and staff on ending the mask mandate and it came back a 50/50 split.

The Board of Education voted unanimously on Thursday to end the mask mandate. The board previously extended the mandate around two weeks ago when the decision was up to local districts, citing COVID-19 metrics that were not met, but now they have been.

Masks are optional in Waterbury schools for the first time in 2 years. Students so far say they’re unsure if they’re going to wear them still or not, many say they want to see what the majority of students does today. Details all morning on @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/Nb28CsYESc — Lindsey Kane (@lindseykanetv) March 7, 2022

Last week, cases per 100,000 people dipped below 15, which is one requirement in order to go without masks. The city also has a positivity rate of under 10%, another aspect needed to lift the mandate.

Sheila Smoot said her son will continue to wear a mask at least until the end of the year because he is at risk for the virus. Smoot said case rates went down but COVID is not gone and the mandate should still be in place.

"I would feel comfortable if they left it on just a little longer we had it for over 2 years now. I think it would’ve been better if we just held on until the end of the school year when kids were dispersed and not all clumped together in the same space," said Smoot.

Waterbury's student vaccination rate is 35%, one metric not satisfied by the city.

Bloomfield, Bridgeport, Hartford, and New Haven currently still require masks in schools.

