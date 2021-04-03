x
Waterbury Schools to move to full-day instruction on March 15

All students, in-person and remote, will follow the same daily start and end times for their schools.

WATERBURY, Conn. — In a letter to the Waterbury Public Schools Community, city officials announced public schools will transition to full-day instruction. 

The decision was made in collaboration with Mayor Neil O'Leary, the city's health department, and the Board of Education after a review of the current health data for Waterbury and Connecticut. 

All students, in-person and remote, will follow the same daily start and end times for their school starting Monday, March 15. Those learning in-person will continue to follow COVID-19 guidelines like mask protocols. 

All the school days besides Wednesday will be full-day instruction. Wednesday will be half-day instruction. 

A Board of Education Workshop starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday will discuss the recent move. Watch below: 