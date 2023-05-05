Wilbur Cross High School students pitch championship-winning restaurant concept

Wilbur Cross High School students won the management championship at the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation ProStart Invitational.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Future successful restaurant managers can be found right in New Haven, as the city's high school students brought home a championship victory this week from a national invitational that proved their skills.

Wilbur Cross High School students in New Haven won the national high school restaurant management championship at the annual National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation ProStart Invitational in Washington, D.C.

Wilbur Cross went against 45 other teams from around the country to pitch the best restaurant concept in front of a panel of industry judges. They pitched "Nafas Kitchen," a casual restaurant serving dishes from Iraq, Iran, Afghanistan, and the Levant region. The restaurant would be a place for change, advocacy, and community.

Another part of the competition tested culinary skills, with 46 teams preparing a three-course, fine-dining menu in just one hour. A school in Canton, Michigan, took home that championship win.

The top 10 teams took home nearly $200,000 in scholarships during the invitational.

