Bricks and Clicks in Canton pave the way to become a Lego Master

CANTON, Connecticut — Paras Patani is the owner of NextGen SmartyPants, an interactive educational enterprise in the Shops at Farmington Valley that teaches everything from robotics to coding to all things STEM related.

Patani’s recipe for success has, in large part, included using Lego in many of the classes he and his staff teach; The trained engineer has also used Lego to get him to another level. This week, Patani will air in primetime, as a contestant on Fox’s Lego Masters.

“Everybody just calls me Mr. Lego,” laughed Patani, who mentioned he got involved in Lego creations after his young daughter became interested in them. “Lego Masters is kind of the Olympics of the Lego world,” Pitani added, “it’s absolutely surreal when you go into the studio.”

Patani and his fellow contestants spent weeks shooting in the Atlanta area where Lego Masters moved to after shooting season one in Los Angeles. He said despite the pressures of the being on the program, there was a comradery between contestants. “We just wanted to see each other do our best, the cast is just so good.” While the outcome of Lego Master Season 2 is a closely guarded secret, Pitani said, “people should watch the show and root for the local guy.”

Patani follows in the footsteps of Jessica Ewud, a Lego Masters contestant from Redding who made it to the finals of the competition with her teammate in season one. Lego Masters -- Season 2 airs Tuesday nights on FOX61 at 8pm.

