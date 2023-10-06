Bruce Springsteen announces new Mohegan Sun concert date

The new date at Mohegan Sun is Friday, April 12, 2024.

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have a new date for their postponed show at Mohegan Sun.

The band announced Friday the rescheduled tour dates for the postponed 2023 concerts. They will perform shows in March and April before resuming their original tour in August and September.

The new date at Mohegan Sun is Friday, April 12, 2024.

In late September, Springsteen and his band had to postpone a string of their 2023 tour dates so that the 74-year-old singer could continue treatment for peptic ulcer disease symptoms. One of those dates was in Connecticut.

Upon canceling the remainder of his 2023 tour, Springsteen issued a statement saying that he was recovering and would continue treatment through the end of the year on his doctor’s advice.

“Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support,” he added. “I’m on the mend and can’t wait to see you all next year.”

Here is the band’s new schedule – sans Canadian dates, which will get announced soon.

March 19 Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

March 25 San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

March 28 San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

March 31 San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

April 4 Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum

April 7 Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum

April 12 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

April 15 Albany, NY - MVP Arena

April 18 Syracuse, NY - JMA Wireless Dome

April 21 Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

Aug. 15 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

Aug. 18 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

Aug. 21 Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park

Aug. 23 Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park

Sept. 7 Washington, D.C. - Nationals Park

Sept. 13 Baltimore, MD - Oriole Park at Camden Yards

