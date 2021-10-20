Report names Connecticut 2nd happiest state in the United States

The Nutmeg State received a score of 8 out of 10 from NiceRx.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut is the 2nd happiest state in the country - at least according to a new report by NiceRx.

Using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), NiceRX measured what they call happiness factors. These include economic factors, life expectancy, overall state safety and more.

On a scale of 1-10, with 10 being the highest, Connecticut received a happiness score of 8.

Here are the company’s top 10 rankings:

Hawaii

Connecticut

New Jersey

Massachusetts

Minnesota

California

Maryland

New Hampshire

New York

Washington

We asked FOX61 viewers if they agree with the results, and many of them sounded off online.

I grew up in the Midwest. Lived in NY and CA. I love CT. It’s safe, great jobs, reasonable cost of living, great place to raise kids, educated population, great restaurants, many sports teams for which to follow. Benefits of big city life without the chaos. — Jamie Sullivan (@Trumbullsullys) October 20, 2021

I love it here !! Fresh air - Farms, Wineries, clean restaurants - wonderfully nice people - tennis courts all over - reasonably priced golfing on super well maintained courses - pick you’re own fruits/veggies - cup half full folks - I’d take CT over the filth of NYC or Jersey — Grandma's Cookies (@FroehlichFoods) October 20, 2021

I was born and raised here. I can't say this applies to the influx of transports we have gotten over the years. Especially all those rotten apples from New York 👌🏽 — Nakht Ascended (@diamonds_deuce) October 20, 2021

Symphonie Privett is a trending reporter at FOX61 News.

