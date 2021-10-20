Report names Connecticut 2nd happiest state in the United States

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut is the 2nd happiest state in the country - at least according to a new report by NiceRx.
Using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), NiceRX measured what they call happiness factors. These include economic factors, life expectancy, overall state safety and more.
On a scale of 1-10, with 10 being the highest, Connecticut received a happiness score of 8.
Here are the company’s top 10 rankings:
- Hawaii
- Connecticut
- New Jersey
- Massachusetts
- Minnesota
- California
- Maryland
- New Hampshire
- New York
- Washington
We asked FOX61 viewers if they agree with the results, and many of them sounded off online.
Click here for more information on the report.
