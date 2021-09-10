Denise Richards movie filming in Cromwell

The "Starship Troopers" star and former Bond-girl was shooting "Junkyard Dogs" in Cromwell.

CROMWELL, Conn. — There was a bit of Hollywood in Connecticut on Saturday: Stars Denise Richards and Patrick Muldoon were shooting a movie in Cromwell. FOX61 got an exclusive interview this afternoon with Richards about the film, called "The Junkyard Dogs."

FOX61's cameras went behind the scenes as Richards and Muldoon shot a scene at Holy Apostles Seminary on Prospect Hill Road.

The film, written and directed by Jacob Cooney, follows a dog who teams up with his furry friends to prevent a robbery.

The star of "Wild Things", "Starship Troopers", and the James Bond film "The World Is Not Enough" plays a single mom who finds love again, trying to balance life and a wedding, all while something nefarious is going on in their neighborhood.

Richards said, “I am so excited to be here in Connecticut to film. I filmed here one time three years ago with Verdi Productions and they are phenomenal to work with and it’s always a family environment on set which is so fun.”



David Gere, the film's producer, said "I am just so proud to be able to bring a Hollywood-level production, not only to Connecticut but to my hometown. We’re shooting in Portland and obviously here in Cromwell so to involve the community—the director of the chapel here in Cromwell at the seminary was so generous to us to let us film here."

Gere tells us there are a lot of locals on the crew, which has shot scenes around the area for a couple of weeks.

Rhode Island-based film production company, Verdi Productions, is financing the film, which will be released in summer 2022.

