Dierks Bentley brings his 'Beers on Me' tour to Xfinity Theatre Hartford

Presale tickets go on sale Tuesday, then to the general public on Friday

HARTFORD, Conn — Country music star Dierks Bentley will bring his "Beers on Me" tour to the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford on June 25.

The multi-platinum recording artist will be making a 31 city tour of the country this summer with his "all-night sing-along party." Ashley McBryde and Travis Denning will be special guests on the tour.

Tickets will go on sale Tuesday for select Verizon customers at 10 am. Fan club members can get their tickets on presale starting at the same time. Tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday at 10 am at livenation.com

Bentley celebrated his 16th year anniversary as a member of the Grand Ole Opry and will be inducted into the Music City Walk of Fame next month.

Bentley will also play nearby:

6/24/22 Mansfield, MA - XFINITY Center

7/08/22 Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

