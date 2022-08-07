x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment News

Dierks Bentley brings his 'Beers on Me' tour to Xfinity Theatre Hartford

Presale tickets go on sale Tuesday, then to the general public on Friday
Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2019, file photo, country music singer and songwriter Dierks Bentley performs on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York. The Delaware State Fair has canceled it’s 2020 concert series due to coronavirus safety concerns, but the fair is still scheduled to go on, according to Monday, April 27, 2020’s announcement. The canceled series that was scheduled for this summer totaled nine shows that included performances by Bentley and Hank Williams, Jr. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

HARTFORD, Conn — Country music star Dierks Bentley will bring his "Beers on Me" tour to the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford on June 25. 

The multi-platinum recording artist will be making a 31 city tour of the country this summer with his "all-night sing-along party." Ashley McBryde and Travis Denning will be special guests on the tour. 

RELATED: Sound On Sound Music Festival coming to Bridgeport

Tickets will go on sale Tuesday for select Verizon customers at 10 am. Fan club members can get their tickets on presale starting at the same time. Tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday at 10 am at livenation.com

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

Bentley celebrated his 16th year anniversary as a member of the Grand Ole Opry and will be inducted into the Music City Walk of Fame next month.

Bentley will also play nearby: 

6/24/22 Mansfield, MA - XFINITY Center
7/08/22 Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

RELATED: Garth Brooks coming back to New England for May performance

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

In Other News

Garth Brooks coming back to New England for May performance