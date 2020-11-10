Father-daughter duo use quarantine time to create children’s book series “Quarantina”

We think it’s important that the stories aren’t merely about the quarantine but show a girl who is independent and makes good use of her time alone."

Like alot of us— Dad, Chris and daughter Campbell Collier, found themselves stuck under the same roof with the whole entire family for an extended period of time this winter.

So, as a family they decided to make the best of their time, meeting periodically to share what they’d been working on creatively; including writing, drawing, and music.

Soon their family exercise, resulted in a children's series written by Chris, and illustrated by Campbell.

It’s now published, and available on Amazon for purchase.

Collier says, “ We think it’s important that the stories aren’t merely about the quarantine but show a girl who is independent and makes good use of her time alone when she can’t go to school and see all her friends. We hope it’s a way for kids to use their imagination and find fun magic and mystery when they’re at home... Quarantina is very much a girl who doesn’t spend time on a screen. She’s out there climbing rocks, climbing trees, going out and finding the world.”

The Collier family has a rich history in Connecticut having both vacationed and lived here over decades.

The story and illustrations are based on shoreline towns- surely recognizable to the local reader.

Campbell says it’s “ A story that can bring a lot of families together when things are uncertain.”

Beyond the books— the duos established an online Quarantina community.

A place for parents and children to find and share resources on how to make the best use of this time.