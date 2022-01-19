x
Singer Fred Parris of the Five Satins dead at age 85

He was the composer of the classic doo-wop ballad “In the Still of the Night”
FILE - Singer Fred Parris, famous for singing "In the Still of the Night," with the 1950s harmony group The Five Satins, is introduced by his grandchildren Brandon Parris, 7, background left, and Savannah Parris, 9, during a visit to Hanover Elementary School in Meriden, Conn., on June 16, 2005. Parris died Jan. 13 after a brief illness. He was 85. (Chris Angileri/Record-Journal via AP, File)

NEW YORK — Fred Parris, the lead singer of the 1950s harmony group the Five Satins and composer of the classic doo-wop ballad “In the Still of the Night,” has died at age 85. 

Released in 1956, “In the Still of the Night” only reached No. 24 on the Billboard pop charts but became a multimillion seller through reissues and appearances on compilation and soundtrack albums.

 It now helps define an era of harmony groups along with such favorites as the Penguins’ “Earth Angel” and the Cadillacs’ “Speedoo.” The Five Satins were elected into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2003.

