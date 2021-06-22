In Concert: Dave Chappelle at Foxwoods

Here's a growing list in concert around the state

HARTFORD, Conn. — Dave Chappelle

“Dave Chappelle and Friends” at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino this weekend! Tickets, which are almost sold out, start at $99.

Thursday, 6/24 at 8:00 PM

Friday, 6/25 at 7:30 PM

Friday, 6/25 at 11:30 PM

Saturday, 6/26 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, 6/26 at 11:00 PM

Sunday, 6/27 at 7:00 PM

For additional information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.foxwoods.com/entertainment/view-all-shows/shows/dave-chappelle/.

REO Speedwagon and Styx

July 28.

Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport.

Tickets range from $39.50- $99.50 and there are limited VIP packages available.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10:00 a.m. on Livenation.com.

Flogging Molly & Violent Femmes with Me First and the Gimmie Gimmies & Thick

Wednesday, September 22 at 5:30PM – Gates at 4:30PM

Westville Music Bowl – 45 Yale Avenue, New Haven, CT 06515

Tickets: $59.50 – $99.50

On sale: Friday, June 25 at 10AM at WestvilleMusicBowl.com

