In Concert: Dave Chappelle at Foxwoods

HARTFORD, Conn. — Dave Chappelle
“Dave Chappelle and Friends” at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino this weekend! Tickets, which are almost sold out, start at $99.
- Thursday, 6/24 at 8:00 PM
- Friday, 6/25 at 7:30 PM
- Friday, 6/25 at 11:30 PM
- Saturday, 6/26 at 7:00 PM
- Saturday, 6/26 at 11:00 PM
- Sunday, 6/27 at 7:00 PM
For additional information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.foxwoods.com/entertainment/view-all-shows/shows/dave-chappelle/.
REO Speedwagon and Styx
July 28.
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport.
Tickets range from $39.50- $99.50 and there are limited VIP packages available.
Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10:00 a.m. on Livenation.com.
Flogging Molly & Violent Femmes with Me First and the Gimmie Gimmies & Thick
Wednesday, September 22 at 5:30PM – Gates at 4:30PM
Westville Music Bowl – 45 Yale Avenue, New Haven, CT 06515
Tickets: $59.50 – $99.50
On sale: Friday, June 25 at 10AM at WestvilleMusicBowl.com
