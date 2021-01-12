It's Tab Time! Social media sensation Tabitha Brown dishes about new children's show

Brown said her love for children inspired her to create her first show, airing on YouTube

HARTFORD, Conn. — Actress and social media sensation Tabitha Brown is taking her bubbly personality and caring spirit to her new children’s series coming to YouTube.

“Tab Time,” a YouTube Original, focuses on teaching children how to be compassionate and about growing throughout life, so they can become the best versions of themselves. It features Brown, DJ Khrafty, and a slew of celebrity guests including “Fast and Furious” star Jordana Brewster, Tony-award winner Cynthia Erivo, comedian Lil' Rel Howard, and more.

Brown said her love for children inspired her to create the programming.

"I had this crazy idea that if we get children, and we open their minds, teach them that their feelings matter, how they see each other and that being different is okay," Brown said. "We love each other, we have compassion for each other, we can learn together and discover together.”

She continued: “Then, when they become adults, they can become healed and be in a world where they love each other already and the world will be a better place."

Brown shared details about the new show, saying each episode starts with her in her garden and a question is posed. It then goes into Brown and friends going on a special adventure to answer the question during the episode.

"It's a really good time," Brown said. "It's an easy watch, it's a feel-good show. It's something to make children think and feel good about themselves."

“Tab Time” is a 10-episode weekly series that premieres on December 1. It can be viewed on Brown's YouTube channel.

Brown has had a busy year. The North Carolina native – who blew up on social media over the last few years – is also an author, has a seasoning collaboration with the McCormick brand, and has a haircare business on top of her growing social media presence.

"The goal is to do as much as my heart desires," Brown said. "Anything I think of and dream of, I want to do it. God put it there for a reason. If I think about it more than once a day, I'm supposed to do something with it. So, I do and I'm grateful to be able to."

Symphonie Privett is a trending reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at sprivett@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

