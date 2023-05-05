Lizzo scrapped Montreal concert due to illness. She is supposed to perform in Hartford this weekend.

The singer is scheduled to perform at the XL Center in Hartford on Saturday night.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Grammy-winning singer Lizzo was forced to cancel her show in Montreal on Thursday due to illness. But the question is: will she be healthy enough to perform in Hartford on Saturday?

The Detroit native took to her social media on Thursday – just hours before showtime – to apologize to her Canadian fans for having to cancel the show at such short notice.

“Montreal I’m so sorry but I physically cannot do the show. I promise I will honor your tickets,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

In a video that accompanied the post, the singer appears wrapped up in bed with a mask over her face.

“I woke up this morning, and it's worse,” she said. “My body’s weak, and I have chills, and my head hurts. Normally if it’s just a cold, I’d shower, I’ll eat, take some medicine and get better, but this is getting worse. I think it’s the flu.”

Lizzo went on to say that because of this, she had to make the “unfortunate” decision to cancel her how.

“I want to find a date to reschedule, but I just can’t perform tonight,” she continued. “This is the second time I’ve had to cancel due to health in my entire career. And I will make it up to you, Montreal. So sorry.”

The singer’s next tour stop is at the XL Center in Hartford on Saturday night. She has not posted on social media yet if she will be healthy enough to hit the stage in Connecticut.

