NYC comedian, actor roasts Connecticut in viral TikTok

Mike Feeney took a jab at Connecticut in a viral TikTok video.

NEW YORK — New York City-based comedian and actor, Mike Feeney, took a jab at Connecticut in a viral TikTok a few days ago.

Feeney, who is known for his minor roles in "Timing" and "Restaurant Stakeout," and his appearance on "Last Call with Carson Daly," continued his "Welcome to" series by taking on the Constitution State.

A commenter called the "Welcome to Connecticut" video "the most accurate CT slander video I've ever seen."

The video has over 220,000 likes. It begins with Feeney welcoming himself to Connecticut.

He pokes fun at the state's commuters. Feeney is late due to traffic at the "91/95 merger." He suspected there was an accident, but found out the delay was due to "six food trucks and a polluted wharf," mocking New Haven’s Long Wharf. Feeney proclaims “we’re a commuter state that’s horrible at commuting.”

Feeney continues, discussing the state of professional sports, citing the lack of a sports identity. He says fans “cherry pick all the winning franchises” from New York and Massachusetts.

The video moves on to make fun of the socio-economic divides in the state. Feeney says that while Greenwich and Darien are beautiful, a new resident would need a “$2 million down payment, in cash.” When Feeney says he can't afford it, he takes a dig at Hartford, New Haven and Bridgeport.

Feeney eventually gives out a “free Connecticut starter kit,” which contained a UConn Huskies hat, a white clam pizza from Pepe's, and tickets to the Mystic Aquarium.

The video ends with the phrase "Connecticut: Traffic, Taxes, and Total Boredom."

Feeney will be preforming at the Moheghan Sun in August.

Ashley RK Smith is an assignment desk editor at FOX61 News. She can be reached at asmith@fox61.com

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.