Simone Biles, other Olympians in Gold Over America Tour as it stops in Bridgeport

The gymnasts brought the crowd to their feet with amazing displays of floor routines, bars and beam skills.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — It was a girl power party in Bridgeport Wednesday night at the as Simone Biles headlined the Gold Over America Tour.

GOAT stopped at the Webster Bank arena along with members of TEAM USA from the Tokyo Olympics and along with Biles some of the most recognizable names in gymnastics, including Olympic gold medalist Laurie Hernandez and six-time All-American, Katelyn Ohashi. The show was billed as “High-Energy Gymnastics, Meets-Pop- Concert Spectacular”, and it certainly was.

The gymnasts brought the crowd to their feet with amazing displays of floor routines, bars and beam skills. Biles brought big cheers with her Olympic beam routine, while Ohashi, known for her perfect 10 scores while with UCLA gymnastic team, wowed young gymnasts with her now-famous flair-filled floor routine.

Biles and the other gymnasts flipped their way into the crowds hearts with off many colorful costume changes, fabulous lights and high energy music. Throughout the nearly 2-hour show, positive messages prevailed.

Video presentations on the big screen had the gymnasts reflecting on their journeys to greatness, highlighting family and friends’ support, strong self-esteem and self love as the foundations for any great athlete.

During one moving segment, the exhibition combined a floor routine featuring Biles, and a video about her decision to step down from Olympic competition in Tokyo, for mental health reasons.

Later Biles, who pulled out of the games because of the “twisties” later addressed that specifically. “Not having my mind and body in sync in Tokyo was a really strange and off think,” Biles said. “It was very scary because gymnastics can be dangerous. So my advice to you guys is your going through anything similar in workplace, school or sports, take a mental health day. Make sure you’re ok, I support you.”

Erika Arias is an anchor at FOX61 News. She can be reached at Earias@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.