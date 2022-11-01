Taylor Swift to play Gillette Stadium May 19 and 20, 2023

NEW YORK — Pop superstar Taylor Swift has announced dates for her new tour which include two concerts at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough Massachusetts.
Swift released her latest album last week. Midnights, has been called the fastest selling album of her career.
She will play at Gillette May 19 and 20, 2023. The tour starts in March on Glendale Arizona and will close out in the United States in August with two shows in Los Angeles.
Swift has partnered with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program. Fans can register here for the TaylorSwiftTix Presale powered by Verified Fan through Wednesday, November 9 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Registered fans who receive a code will have exclusive access to purchase tickets on Tuesday, November 15 starting at 10 a.m . Only fans that have received a unique code will have the chance to purchase tickets starting at $49 up to $449. In addition, VIP packages will start at $199 up to $899 on a first come, first served basis.
Previous Lover Fest Verified Fan purchasers will receive preferred access to participate in the TaylorSwiftTix Presale. Please make sure that you register with the same Ticketmaster Account as your Lover Fest purchase. Public on-sale begins Friday, November 18 at 10 a.m. local venue time. Registration for the TaylorSwiftTix Presale open now here.
Tickets have also been set aside for Capital One cardholders, who will be able to purchase tickets on November 15 at 2 p.m. through November 17 at 10 p.m. local venue time or until supplies last.
March 18
- Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium
March 25
- Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium
April 1
- Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium
April 2
- Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium
April 15
- Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium
April 22
- Houston, TX NRG Stadium
April 28
- Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium
April 29
- Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium
May 6
- Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium
May 12
- Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field
May 13
- Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field
May 19
- Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium
May 20
- Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium
May 26
- East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
May 27
- East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
June 2
- Chicago, IL Soldier Field
June 3
- Chicago, IL Soldier Field
June 10
- Detroit, MI Ford Field
June 17
- Pittsburgh, PA Acrisure Stadium
June 24
- Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium
July 1
- Cincinnati, OH Paycor Stadium
July 8
- Kansas City, MO GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
July 15
- Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High
July 22
- Seattle, WA Lumen Field
July 29
- Santa Clara, CA Levi’s® Stadium
August 4
- Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium
August 5
- Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium
---
Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.