Taylor Swift to play Gillette Stadium May 19 and 20, 2023

Swift's latest album, Midnights, is the fastest selling album of her career.

NEW YORK — Pop superstar Taylor Swift has announced dates for her new tour which include two concerts at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough Massachusetts.

Swift released her latest album last week. Midnights, has been called the fastest selling album of her career.

She will play at Gillette May 19 and 20, 2023. The tour starts in March on Glendale Arizona and will close out in the United States in August with two shows in Los Angeles.

Swift has partnered with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program. Fans can register here for the TaylorSwiftTix Presale powered by Verified Fan through Wednesday, November 9 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Registered fans who receive a code will have exclusive access to purchase tickets on Tuesday, November 15 starting at 10 a.m . Only fans that have received a unique code will have the chance to purchase tickets starting at $49 up to $449. In addition, VIP packages will start at $199 up to $899 on a first come, first served basis.

Previous Lover Fest Verified Fan purchasers will receive preferred access to participate in the TaylorSwiftTix Presale. Please make sure that you register with the same Ticketmaster Account as your Lover Fest purchase. Public on-sale begins Friday, November 18 at 10 a.m. local venue time. Registration for the TaylorSwiftTix Presale open now here.

Tickets have also been set aside for Capital One cardholders, who will be able to purchase tickets on November 15 at 2 p.m. through November 17 at 10 p.m. local venue time or until supplies last.

March 18

Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium

March 25

Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium

April 1

Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium

April 2

Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium

April 15

Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium

April 22

Houston, TX NRG Stadium

April 28

Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium

April 29

Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium

May 6

Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium

May 12

Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field

May 13

Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field

May 19

Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium

May 20

Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium

May 26

East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

May 27

East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

June 2

Chicago, IL Soldier Field

June 3

Chicago, IL Soldier Field

June 10

Detroit, MI Ford Field

June 17

Pittsburgh, PA Acrisure Stadium

June 24

Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium

July 1

Cincinnati, OH Paycor Stadium

July 8

Kansas City, MO GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

July 15

Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High

July 22

Seattle, WA Lumen Field

July 29

Santa Clara, CA Levi’s® Stadium

August 4

Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium

August 5

Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium

---

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.