The Buzz| 100th Miss America competition takes place at the Mohegan Sun

This is the 100th year of the Miss America competition and the organization is making history with some changes new to the competition this year.

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Fifty women from across the country will gather at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville this week to compete for this year’s Miss America title.

This is the 100th year of the Miss America competition and the organization is making history with some changes new to the competition this year.

New this year, the organization is increasing the scholarship amounts awarded to contestants.

“We’re doubling the amount that the new Miss America will win,” said Shantel Krebs, CEO of the Miss America organization. “Typically, she walks away with a $50,000 scholarship. This year, we’re awarding a $100,000 cash scholarship to our new Miss America. That’s a first.”

Krebs also said the organization is awarding $435,000 in scholarships here in Connecticut, as well as $5 million nationwide, down to the state level.

The organization has also eliminated the swimsuit portion of the competition and has instead elevated the talent portion.

“We’ve clarified in our judging criteria that we no longer judge a contestant on the physical beauty or physical appearance of a candidate," Krebs said. "So, it’s strictly talking about your social impact initiative and what you’re doing to make a difference in the community, what are you advocating and educating Americans about, what are you advocating to make a change in.”

You have a chance to cheer the contestants on in person as they put their best foot forward for the finals on December 16, click here to purchase tickets.

Symphonie Privett is a trending reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at sprivett@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.