Eversource crews from CT assisting as Nor'easter leaves tens of thousands without electricity in Maine and NH

Eversource Connecticut crews have been in New Hampshire, assisting there.

Utility workers have restored power to more than 125,000 homes and businesses in Maine after a weekend nor'easter, but tens of thousands of customers remain without.

Eversource Connecticut crews have been in New Hampshire, assisting there according to Mitch Gross, of Eversource

The storm brought heavy snow, sleet, rain and powerful gusts that knocked out electricity to more than 225,000 customers Saturday and Sunday in Maine. It was the hardest-hit state in New England.