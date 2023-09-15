Why could it be cheaper to travel this fall?

Don’t assume these prices will stick around - experts warn jet fuel prices could push airlines to do away with discounts.

HOUSTON — If you are still enviously scrolling through everyone’s summer travel photos, there is some good news.

Prices on airfare are falling for people looking to squeeze in a trip before the holiday travel crush. A new report from Hopper shows plane tickets are getting cheaper. It is not unheard of for prices to drop in the fall when the summer travel demand drops. Airlines tend to lower prices to help boost demand during the so-called shoulder season.

But that is not the only reason we are seeing a drop. Travel experts report there is a slowdown in revenge travel. That was the post-COVID trend of people racing to book vacations as soon as travel restrictions were lifted.

The Federal Reserve report last week showed that tourism activity has peeked and it is showing signs of slowing down, according to CNN.

So what do prices look like? For domestic flights, fall prices are averaging $211 down close to $90 from the summer peak. Meanwhile, tickets to Europe are close to $730 in the fall, compared to a summer high of over $1,000 per ticket.

But don’t assume these prices will stick around - experts warn jet fuel prices could push airlines to do away with discounts.