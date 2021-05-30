The 2021 NCAA Men's Lacrosse Championships kicked off today with the division 1 semi-finals at Rentschler Field in East Hartford.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Fans didn't let the rain stop them from celebrating the NCAA Men's Lacrosse Championship. The 2021 Championships kicked off today with the division 1 semi-finals at Rentschler Field in East Hartford.

The rain didn't stop lacrosse fans from tailgating with friends before heading into the stands at Pratt and Whitney Stadium.

Youth lacrosse players from Weston came out to watch with their coaches and family. They told FOX61 they're happy to get back to playing lacrosse in 2021 and get to see college athletes play the game.

Alfredo Zullo the coach and president of Weston Lacrosse Club said, "We got here at 9:00am. Had a lot of fun. Troopers, this whole group is a bunch of troopers, we probably have about 50 people out here.”

Weston lacrosse players ready for the 2021 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship to begin at Rentschler Field in East Hartford! 🥍 Catch the story tonight on @FOX61News. pic.twitter.com/2sUSQeL2A4 — Elisha Machado (@ElishaMachadoTV) May 29, 2021

Even though the weather doesn't seem the best for a lacrosse championship, the games went on rain or shine.

Weston lacrosse coach, Matthew Malloy said, “I think the kids don’t even realize it’s raining. It’s so important for those guys to see some elite lacrosse playing and we’re super excited to go inside to see these NCAA athletes go inside and play at the highest level.”

University of North Carolina took on University of Virginia in the first game, then Maryland vs Duke in game two.

The championships will continue Sunday at 1:00pm with the D-2 Finals. D-1 finals will happen on Monday.

