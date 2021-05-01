Fatal stabbing on Grafton Street in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — A fatal domestic incident took place early Saturday morning.
Hartford Police responded to a call around 12:49 a.m. on Grafton Street.
When officers arrived they found a man with several stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police have taken a male suspect into custody at the home.
The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.
This is a developing story.
