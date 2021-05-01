Fatal stabbing on Grafton Street in Hartford

A man is in custody after a stabbing early Saturday morning.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A fatal domestic incident took place early Saturday morning.

Hartford Police responded to a call around 12:49 a.m. on Grafton Street.

When officers arrived they found a man with several stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have taken a male suspect into custody at the home.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

This is a developing story.

