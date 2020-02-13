Windsor-located FedEx Ground planning to close

133 employees will be redirected to other nearby facilities

The FedEx Ground facility at 759 Rainbow Road is scheduled to close in April 18.

An announcement was released by the company on Wednesday, saying that about 133 full or part-time employees will be impacted by the facility closings.

The employees impacted are not part of a labor organization.

Packages will be redirected from the facility to other Ground locations.

“In light of current market dynamics and the growth of e-commerce, we are transforming our operations in many ways, including the integration of package volume in certain areas,”said a FedEx spokesperson in an email.

According to the Hartford Business Journal, the 129,00-square-foot building was built in 2006. Town records show it was appraised at $7.9 million.