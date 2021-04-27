Feds to provide Amtrak Northeast Corridor nearly $1 Billion in COVID aid

Funds will be used primarily to offset the loss of ticket revenue.

WASHINGTON — Amtrak's Northeast Corridor railroad is set to receive more than $969 million in federal relief aid to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced Tuesday.

The DOT's Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) is making more than $1.69 billion available to Amtrak under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

“This new assistance for Amtrak will get employees back to work and restore service on routes across the country, at a time when this help is urgently needed," Buttigieg said.

Officials said Amtrak faced an unprecedented decline in ridership since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which led the company to furlough employees and reduce service levels in response.

The funding made available will be primarily used to offset the loss of ticket revenue that Amtrak uses to operate its trains and maintain its ifrastructure.

FRA has obligated $969,388,160 for the Northeast Corridor (NEC) and $728,611,840 for the National Network of state-supported and long-distance intercity passenger routes as mandated by Congress to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus.

“The timing of this funding is essential to helping ensure that Amtrak is able to quickly return to service supporting the Nation’s transportation needs and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said FRA Acting Administrator Amit Bose. “For our part, we are committed to transparency and are requiring enhanced reporting from Amtrak to show how funding from the American Rescue Plan is being efficiently and effectively used to respond to present challenges.”

In the grant agreement with Amtrak, FRA requires the railroad company to report on the number of furloughed employees recalled to service and provide a schedule for the expected recall of all furloughed employees.

As part of the funding package, at least $109.8 million will be used to help states and commuter railroads cover their share of capital costs associated with using the NEC.

In addition, $174 million must be used to offset amounts that states are required to pay for covered state-supported routes along the National Network. Like the NEC set-aside for states and commuter railroads mentioned above, this funding will help states by covering their share of costs to have Amtrak operate state-supported service.

The American Rescue Plan provides up to $100.8 million for debt relief that Amtrak incurred before March 11, 2021.

