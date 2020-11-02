Feds: Ex-convict engaged in sex trafficking of college students

The father of a Sarah Lawrence College student is accused of moving into the dorms and preying on his daughter's friends.

NEW YORK — Federal prosecutors say an ex-convict known for his role in a scandal involving former New York police commissioner Bernard Kerik has been charged with sex trafficking and extortion involving a group of students at a small New York college.

Lawrence Ray is accused of exploiting several college students and extorting nearly $1 million from them. Prosecutors said he convinced his victims they owed him money and directed them to drain their parents' savings accounts.

Authorities say one victim was forced into prostitution. Ray has previously denied the allegations.