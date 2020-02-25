These three dads from the Phoenix area take a moment to share their thoughts about being a father to girls as they learn how to do a few new hairstyles.

PHOENIX — Kobe Bryant was a devoted father of four girls, something he was proud of. After Bryant's death, the hashtag #GirlDad started trending and dads from across the internet started to share their stories about how much they loved being a father to girls.

As the world continues to grieve and embrace the "Girl Dad" mentality, three dads from the Team 12 family took time out to share their own experiences about being a girl dad while learning how to do some new hairstyles for their daughters.

William Pitts is a reporter for 12 News, Ivan Hernandez is the assistant news director for the station and David Bataller is the husband to one of the producers for Team 12.

But they all share a more endearing title: dad.

In the video above, the three dads are getting lessons on how to do different hairstyles for their daughters' hair. And as you can see by the footage, it's tougher than it looks.

While they practiced braiding hair, each of the men shared their thoughts about fatherhood and being a dad to girls.

"I feel like I'm missing out, like I'm a little inadequate as a father," David said as he began the lesson. "I can't brush hair, something as simple as brushing hair."

But this is more about hair, it's about being a girl dad. And it didn't take long for them to talk about how much they loved being fathers to girls.

"I love it," David said about being a girl dad. "This is what I would rather be doing more than anything in the world."