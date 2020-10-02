Gunman dead, 2 officers hurt in shooting at Arkansas Walmart

FORREST CITY, AR — Officials say a gunman is dead and two police officers are injured following a shooting at a Walmart in eastern Arkansas. The shooting ...

FORREST CITY, AR — Officials say a gunman is dead and two police officers are injured following a shooting at a Walmart in eastern Arkansas.

The shooting took place Monday morning in Forrest City, about 45 miles west of Memphis, Tennessee.

Forrest City Police Chief Deon Lee says one of the officers was taken to a hospital in Memphis where he was in surgery but that the initial prognosis is “he’s going to be OK.”