Hamden police: Nurse assaulted and robbed

HAMDEN, Conn. — Police are investigating after a nurse was assaulted and robbed Wednesday morning.
Police said around 6:15a.m. they were called to Arden House, 850 Mix Avenue, on the report of a street robbery, involving an assault.
When they arrived they found that a 63-year-old nurse had arrived at work, and was parking her motor vehicle in the lot. She said a light-colored SUV, with “bright lights” was parked in the parking lot. Police reported, "As she was walking towards the building, a 'young' Black male, wearing dark-colored clothing and a ski mask, exited the SUV and approached her. The male attempted to grab her purse. He then punched her in the chest and shoulder. Seconds later, 2 additional 'young' Black males exited the SUV and demanded her belongings. They subsequently stole her purse, which contained $300.00 and credit cards. The males were last observed fleeing in the SUV, towards Mix Avenue."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Andrew Lipford of the Hamden Police Department Detective Division at (203) 230-4055.