Hartford man charged in fatal stabbing of roommate

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut man is facing a murder charge in the stabbing death of his roommate earlier this month.
Police say John Francis Satkunas is charged in connection with the Feb. 3 death of Francisco Aponte. The 52-year-old Aponte was found bleeding from multiple stab wounds in a common hallway of his Hartford apartment building.
He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Satkunas emerged as a suspect and was taken into custody the day after the stabbing and held on a parole violation.
He is being held on $1.5 million bond on the murder charge.