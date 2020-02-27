Hartford man charged in fatal stabbing of roommate

Aponte was found bleeding from multiple stab wounds in a common hallway of his Hartford apartment building.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut man is facing a murder charge in the stabbing death of his roommate earlier this month.

Police say John Francis Satkunas is charged in connection with the Feb. 3 death of Francisco Aponte. The 52-year-old Aponte was found bleeding from multiple stab wounds in a common hallway of his Hartford apartment building.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Satkunas emerged as a suspect and was taken into custody the day after the stabbing and held on a parole violation.