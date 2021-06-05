Hartford Puerto Rican Day Parade organizers host live music event at Parkville Market

A celebration in downtown Hartford for Puerto Ricans.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Puerto Ricans came together in Hartford Saturday afternoon for a celebration of culture.

Attendees told FOX61 they are happy to be out and about, especially after a year mostly indoors due to the pandemic.

“With all the COVID things that’s going around, I just wanted to get out and enjoy the day with my family and also the music and representing my kids cause they’re also Puerto Rican,” Jari Rosario said.

They enjoyed an afternoon of food, live music and dancing at the Parkville Market.

The Connecticut Institute for Community Development and Puerto Rican Day Parade organizers hosted the celebration.

Last year, the annual Puerto Rican Day Parade was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year, a pared-down celebration. The day started off with a caravan around the city and then an afternoon of live performances and dancing.

President for the CICD Puerto Rican Parade Sammy Vega said normally the event brings together about 30,000 to 40,000 people, but he shared with us the importance of keeping the tradition going even though it was scaled down this year.

“CICD’s mission is to promote the culture, especially in the Puerto Rican community and it’s a rich culture. It’s about the food, the music, as you can listen now, and the family and friends," Vega said.

Hartford’s Department of Health and Human Services also hosted a vaccine clinic at the event and vaccinated about 20 people.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.