96 Quinnipiac University students react to special Match Day with family and friends

QU's med students were matched with programs in 25 states across the country.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAMDEN, Conn. — It's a big day for medical students across the country...Match Day! It's a nationally-recognized day, celebrated in mid-March, where students find out where they will be placed for a residency program.

At Quinnipiac University, 96 students were matched with programs in 25 states across the country. The Frank H. Netter School of Medicine put on a celebration for the occasion, inviting the students' family and friends.

"It was like, my brain just rushing to see, I couldn't even read, I'm like where is it, where is it, where is it, and I was really excited," said Christina Nelson, describing the moment the whole room got a countdown, followed by the opening of their envelops to find out what their match was.

After she graduates in May, Nelson will be practicing family medicine at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx.

"I really wanted to be an asset to the community. I've been so lucky in my life to have so many opportunities and I just wanted to make sure that I made the most of it," Nelson said.

Some students are staying right in New England, while others will be traveling as far as Washington state.

What an exciting day at @QuinnipiacU, where 96 students were matched with medical programs in 25 different states across the country for #MatchDay!



Meet our future doctors, and what it took for them to get here, at 5:30 and 6:30 on @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/lLseIGwPyk — Julia LeBlanc (@JuliaLeBlancTV) March 17, 2023

"There's a lot involved in it in terms of behind the scenes. Career advising, coaching, guidance, and you're seeing the end result today," said Dr. Phil Boiselle, Dean of the School of Medicine at Quinnipiac University.

The students went through four years of med school, with much of it happening during the pandemic. But they didn't let that stop them.

"So it really didn't interrupt our clinical education at all which was so awesome. But we just had to trust the school and go with the flow and it worked out," Nelson said.

"I think you just have to trust your training," said David Eaton, who will be heading to NYU to practice Anesthesiology.

Eaton, from Branford, celebrated the day with his family surrounding him.

"We're very proud," said his sister, Taylor.

The professors, too, expressed their pride for the students. Students, they say, are needed out in 'the real world'.

"There has been a tremendous turnover of physicians, not just in Connecticut, but everywhere in the midst of the pandemic," Dr. Boiselle said.

Julia LeBlanc is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jleblanc@fox61.com Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.