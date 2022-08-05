Connecticut launches new reproductive rights website, information number

The website and hotline come after Connecticut's new reproductive rights legislation went into effect July 1.

CONNECTICUT, USA — As the state continues to bolster its rights for someone to seek an abortion, Gov. Ned Lamont announced the launch of a new website and telephone number for reproductive rights.

Starting Friday, people can call 1-866-CTCHOICE (1-866-282-4642) or visit this website for information about reproductive rights in the state, providers, and other useful resources for individuals seeking abortion services.

“Despite the Supreme Court’s radical decision to strip the right of individuals to make their own reproductive healthcare decisions, the State of Connecticut will never stand between you and your doctor,” Lamont said. “If you are ready to have a family, we want you to you have access to the healthcare you need, and if for any reason you need abortion services, we support you and we want to make sure you can find the healthcare you need as easily as possible. That’s why setting up this hotline and website is a priority for me and my team.”

“A woman’s right to choose to have a safe abortion has been at the heart of providing safe care to women for 50 years,” Connecticut Department of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani said. “In Connecticut, we are fortunate that there will be no change to continuing to provide women safe choices in their medical care. We will always be committed to optimizing public health. In Connecticut, a woman’s right to choose is still protected.”

In May, Connecticut lawmakers passed legislation protecting someone's right to choose, and Lamont signed it into law.

The legislation protects in-state medical providers from legal action stemming from out-of-state abortion laws. It also protects patients who travel to Connecticut to seek an abortion, even if in they originate from a state with restrictions.

The move came after a draft opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade was leaked out of the U.S. Supreme Court. By the end of June, the justices released the full opinion which overturned the precedent. The decision prompted several states across the country to swiftly pass restrictive laws on abortion.

