Today last day to enroll with Access Health CT

The annual open enrollment period ends today at midnight.

HARTFORD, Conn. — If you still need health insurance for 2021, today is the last day to sign up for Access Health CT coverage.

Access Health CT says if individuals choose a plan during the extension, their coverage will start February 1, 2021. If customers are already covered by an insurance plan through Access Health CT for January 2021 and would like to pick a new plan starting in February 2021, they must first pay their January monthly bill (premium)

You may qualify for coverage through AHCT at any time during the year, if you qualify for Medicaid/CHIP or have a Qualifying Life Event – which is a change in your life like losing health insurance due to job change/loss, getting married, having a baby or moving to CT, through a Special Enrollment Period (SEP).

Here's how to sign up:

Online: AccessHealthCT.com ( Live chat: AccessHealthCT.com click “Live Chat” icon)

AccessHealthCT.com AccessHealthCT.com click “Live Chat” icon) Phone: 1-855-805-4325 Note: The call center is open until 8:00 p.m. today — if customers call between 8:00 p.m. and midnight, an automated service will collect a phone number and customers will receive a call back to complete enrollment.

1-855-805-4325 With Certified Brokers or Enrollment Specialists in your community

in your community In-Person at an Enrollment Locations in Groton, Bridgeport, New Haven, New Britain, Stamford, or Hartford by appointment only. For more information click here

“We understand this year has been an extremely difficult year with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Chief Executive Officer of AHCT, James Michel. “And we also know if 2020 has taught us anything, it’s the value of our health."

Access Health CT had announced in December the extension of the open enrollment period, citing the current health emergency with COVID-19.