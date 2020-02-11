Access Health CT begins annual open enrollment period

Residents can enroll or renew their health insurance plan on the marketplace from Nov. 1 to Dec. 15.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The 2021 annual open enrollment period for Acess Health CT has begun.

Connecticut residents can enroll or renew their health insurance plan on the marketplace from November 1 to December 15, 2020, with their coverage starting on January 1, 2021.

Access Health CT is the state’s official health insurance marketplace.

Access Health CT said during the last few months, they worked to improve and adapt its enrollment channels to help as many residents as possible get the coverage they need; taking all the necessary safety measures to help people enroll in or renew their health insurance plan.

“We would like to remind Connecticut residents that we are here to help, and all assistance to enroll or renew coverage is free,” said Chief Executive Officer of Access Health CT, James Michel. “Many have lost their health insurance due to job loss, and we want to let you know that through Access Health CT over 90% of people qualify for financial help, low-cost or free coverage that can give you peace of mind if you get sick or injured.”

Ways to get help

Online: AccessHealthCT.com

Live chat: AccessHealthCT.com click “Live Chat” icon

Phone: 1-855-805-4325, Mon. – Fri. 8 AM - 8 PM, Sat. 9 AM-3 PM

With Certified Brokers or Enrollment Specialists in your community

At a time that works for you at a Virtual Enrollment Fair*, more information here

In-Person at an Enrollment Location in Groton, Bridgeport, New Haven, New Britain, Stamford, or Hartford. For more information click here .

*IMPORTANT:

All in-person locations and Virtual Enrollment Fairs are by appointment only, and residents must wear a mask. To schedule, click here.