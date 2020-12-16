Access Health CT extends 2021 open enrollment period

If new customers sign up for health insurance plans through Access Health CT from now until January 15, 2021, their coverage will start February 1, 2021.

Access Health CT (AHCT) has announced an extension for the 2021 Annual Open Enrollment period until January 15, 2021 as a result of the current health crisis. The extension's goal is to provide more time for residents to get covered.

If new customers sign up for health insurance plans through Access Health CT from now until January 15, 2021, their coverage will start February 1, 2021.

In addition, Access Health CT customers who enrolled in a plan for 2021 now have the option to keep it or find a new plan; however, if they make a plan change during this extension period, the new plan will have a start date of February 1, 2021, and they must pay the January bill (premium) for the original plan.

“We understand this year has been an extremely difficult year with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Chief Executive Officer of AHCT, James Michel. “And we also know if 2020 has taught us anything, it’s the value of our health. There is plenty to think about when choosing a health insurance plan and we want to make sure our customers are able to pick the best plan for themselves and their families. We hope this extension providing extra time allows Connecticut residents to make sure they picked a quality, health insurance plan that fits their needs and gives them the best value in 2021.”

Access Health CT will continue to offer free enrollment help to all Connecticut residents during the extension: