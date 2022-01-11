Access Health CT enrollment begins for 2023 plans

Access Health CT is the state's official health insurance marketplace. Enrollment will last until January 15, 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

CONNECTICUT, USA — November 1 marks the first day of the Access Health CT enrollment period.

Access Health CT is the state's official health insurance marketplace. Enrollment will last until January 15, 2023.

Those who enroll by December 15 will have coverage that begins on January 1, 2023. Those who enroll between December 16 and January 15, 2023, will see their coverage begin on February 1.

Residents making up to 175% of the federal poverty level ($46,374 for a family of four through November 30 or $48,652.50 starting December 1) may also qualify for Covered Connecticut, a new state program which provides no-cost healthcare through Access Health CT.

More people will be eligible for this financial help this year for 2023. If an individual is covered by an employer-sponsored plan that does not provide affordable coverage for the rest of their family members, their spouse and dependents can enroll in a plan through AHCT and potentially be eligible for enhanced subsidies.

Along with paying the customer’s portion of the monthly premium directly to their insurance company, Covered Connecticut also pays for out-of-pocket costs such as deductibles, co-pays, and co-insurance that customers would typically have to pay with a health insurance plan.

Here's how you can enroll:

For free online help, residents may visit AccessHealthCT.com. Live chat is available by clicking the “Live Chat” icon to connect with a customer service representative in real time. Live chat is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

There are several ways to get free in-person help. Residents may work with a certified broker or enrollment specialist in their community. To find a certified broker or enrollment specialist, visit the Get Help webpage.

Access Health CT is also hosting enrollment fairs throughout the state during the Open Enrollment period. To see a schedule and register, visit the Enrollment Events webpage.

In addition, residents may visit any navigator partner locations. Expert help from enrollment specialists is available at these locations year-round. To see a list of Navigator locations, visit the enrollment events webpage. Please contact the site in advance to make an appointment.

Connecticut residents can also visit one of Access Health CT's enrollment locations during the open enrollment period.

Residents may also contact the call center at 1-855-805-4325, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. and on select Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Customers who are deaf or hearing impaired may use TTY at 1-855-789-2428 or call with a relay operator.

---

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.