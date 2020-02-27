Attorney General, Mayor Stewart to speak with New Britain students on vaping

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Attorney General William Tong, New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart, and Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle Seagull are meeting with high school students, discussing the e-cigarette company, JUUL.
On Tuesday, Connecticut, Florida, Nevada, Oregon, and Texas announced a bipartisan, 39-state investigation into JUUL Labs.
Tong said the coalition is investigating JUUL's marketing and sales practices which include targeting youth, claims regarding nicotine content, and statements that e-cigarettes are safe and are effective in helping people stop smoking.
Tong, Stewart, and Seagull will be meeting with a New Britain High School civics class around 11 a.m. to hear first hand how JUUL use affects students.