Attorney General, Mayor Stewart to speak with New Britain students on vaping

A coalition has been created to investigate JUUL's marketing and sales practices targing youth

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Attorney General William Tong, New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart, and Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle Seagull are meeting with high school students, discussing the e-cigarette company, JUUL.

On Tuesday, Connecticut, Florida, Nevada, Oregon, and Texas announced a bipartisan, 39-state investigation into JUUL Labs.

Tong said the coalition is investigating JUUL's marketing and sales practices which include targeting youth, claims regarding nicotine content, and statements that e-cigarettes are safe and are effective in helping people stop smoking.