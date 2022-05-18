Baby formula shortage still impacting parents across CT

Moms around Connecticut are trying to find a temporary solution for this problem.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Formula shortages are still making a huge impact on parents across the state.

“I’ve broken down and cried. I have unfortunately yelled at one person and I know that it’s not their fault but out of pure frustration it says this is in stock,” said Rachael Ursin.

“When he’s sleeping and I get my three hours of sleep, I’m awake, scrolling the internet looking for somebody that has formula,” said Ursin.

That shortage is also impacting those who can’t breastfeed.

“I have a bleeding disorder that impacts my supply so I can’t produce any and I certainly wouldn’t be able to produce enough to get my son through a couple of feedings,” said Austin Lombardo.

So mothers like her are spending a lot of time searching and hoping for a change.

“You know if there was a food shortage you and I can find something else to eat. With a formula shortage these babies starve,” said Lombardo.

Moms around Connecticut are trying to find a temporary solution to this problem.

Casey Pett created the Find my Formula Facebook page catered to her area.

“It was kind of a way to make sure that when we post than when we find new formula that’s it people that is within ten minutes of driving distance and they are able to get there and hopefully find their formula,” said Pett.

A group of Collinsville moms is holding a formula drive at Mamabear Organics in Collinsville.

“It’s just donation period right now. We have everyone filling out a Google form right now and the form basically consists of their name, town, what they are in need of and if they have anything to swap,” said Jessica Santucci.

Creating a solution and community of support.

“There’s nothing that we wouldn’t do for our children and there’s nothing we wouldn’t do to help another mother out as well because we’re all in this together and we’re all going through the same thing,” said Holly Anderson.

Donations can be dropped off at Mamabear Organics until Saturday.

