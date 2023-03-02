Blood supplies at critically low levels after storm

The blood supply currently stands at a level of 1-2 days, Type O and Platelets are less than a day’s supply.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — An emergency has been declared as blood supplies are at critically low levels, and the winter storm earlier this week is said to be the cause.

The Connecticut Blood Center declared a blood emergency after the first major snowstorm of the winter season on Tuesday. Nearly 100 appointments were canceled due to lower donor turnout and canceled blood drives.

The Connecticut and Rhode Island Blood Centers need to collect 250 donations each day to help meet the demand for the patients and hospitals.

CTBC said in a statement, "Inventory is now at a critically grave level. The region is currently at a 1-to-2-day supply level when it should be at a 5-to-7-day. Blood type O and platelets are at a crisis level of less than a day's supply. These alarming levels come following a difficult February, in which blood centers across our enterprise saw some of the worst donation levels in over five years."

“Our supply remains at critical levels as demand surges beyond pre-pandemic levels, said Beau Tompkins, Vice President of Connecticut Blood Center. We need Southern New Englanders to roll up their sleeves and give the gift of life to help us stabilize the supply.”

CTBC said that there is an urgent need for all blood types but especially Blood type O and platelets. This is caused by a few factors. Type O+ is the most common blood type. While O- is the only universal blood type that can be given in cases of emergency. Platelets are most commonly used to help cancer patients.

During the month of March, CTBC is also doing a special promotion to encourage donations during this challenging time. All presenting donors will be entered into a weekly drawing for an e-gift card for Apple or Beat earbuds.

